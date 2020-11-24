State Theatre hosting Santa Saturday, announce opening date of Dec. 11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An iconic part of downtown Sioux Falls is set to reopen after almost 30 years.

The State Theatre, which closed in 1991, will air its first movie on Dec. 11.

Before the movies start, the Theatre lobby is being opened for concession sales, theatre memberships and gift cards on Friday, Nov. 27 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Also on Saturday, Santa will greet shoppers from the Box Office window from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of Small Business Saturday.

Seating will be limited for the first showings at the State Theatre and tickets are reserved only. Masks are required for guests.

For more information, visit the State Theatre website.