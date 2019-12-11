State Theatre hires general manager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre is hiring more staff ahead of the 2020 reopening.

The State Theatre Company announced Steven Dahlmeier has started his position as the theatre’s general manager. Dahlmeier is a former program director for Downtown Sioux Falls, he also has experience at the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues, Feeding South Dakota and U.S. Sen. Tim Johnson’s office.

Dahlmeier will report to State Theatre Executive Director Allison Weiland and the Executive Committee of the State Theatre Board.

Weiland said one more full-time position will be added to the State Theatre staff prior to reopening and the theatre will depend heavily on part-time employees and volunteers to operate.

The State Theatre, located on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls, has been closed since 1991. The theatre is going through extensive renovation work and is scheduled to reopen in mid-2020 as a luxury movie theatre.