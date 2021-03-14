State Theatre celebrates 95th birthday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls celebrated its 95th birthday last week.

When you step inside the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls, you’ll quickly feel as though you traveled back in time. Executive director Allison Weiland says the carefully made restorations were no easy feat.

“It’s hard to look at a photograph from 1926 and get, you know, your color scheme. So we bring in experts, they came in and they went throughout the theater and they peel back the layers of paint to find what the original colors were,” Weiland said.

The theatre also recently marked its 95th birthday, and to celebrate, guests were welcomed with another piece of history: a showing of the first film to ever play in the theatre, ‘Behind the Front’.

“People were kind of excited to see a good old, silent film with an Oregon track to it, and kind of reminisce and or think of what it would have been like in 1926 to be in this theater,” Steven Dahlmeier said.

General manager Steven Dahlmeier says seeing movie goers reaction to 10 years of hard work is the biggest reward.

Since opening in December, the theatre has had great attendance. In addition to the restorations, the new reclining seats may be one of the attractions bringing people in.

Along with new seating, the theatre is revamped with new technology and specially built speakers to give guests an experience to remember.

“The touches that we did, we tried to blend in, to make sure that the historic character of the building was the most prominent feature. We don’t want technology, or, you know, some of the modern touches to be the main focal point. We want you to come in and, and notice the plaster work and notice the stencil detail on the ceiling,” Dahlmeier said.

“I think people are coming to see the movie. You know, we’ve upgraded all the systems. It’s a great experience, but I think they’re also getting the ticket to come and see the theater restored,” Weiland said.

The doors opened to the public in December of 2020, with COVID precautions in place. Even with pandemic related challenges, Dahlmeier says business is going well.

“We have a lot of COVID rules in place with, social distance seating, mask requirements. And so, we’ll keep those in place until it’s safe to remove those. But people have been comfortable coming here,” Dahlmeier said.

The State Theatre is a nonprofit theatre, and Dahlmeier says volunteers are always welcome.