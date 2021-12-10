State reports 89 new flu cases and four new hospitalizations

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021-2022 flu season has already surpassed the 2020-21 season.

The South Dakota Department of Health says there’s been 150 confirmed cases of the flu for this influenza surveillance. In 2020-21, there were 71 flu cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

In the past week, 89 new flu cases were confirmed along with four new flu-associated hospitalizations all in Pennington County. You can view a breakdown of the past six flu seasons in the graph below.

You can also find more information on the flu at the DOH’s website.