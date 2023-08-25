SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The amount of tax revenue collected during this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was down 6% from 2022.

The South Dakota Department of Revenue reported an estimated tax collection – sales tax, tourism tax, municipal sales tax and municipal gross receipts tax – of $1,446,526 during the 10-day rally. In 2022, a total of $1.5 million was recorded in tax revenue which was down 14% from 2021.

There were 913 temporary vendors in 2023 which was similar to the 917 temporary vendors in 2022. State officials said a portion of this year’s decrease in tax revenue could be attributed to the change in the state sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2% which took effect July 1.

According to the Department of Revenue, the northern Black Hills (Sturigs and communities in Meade and Lawrence counties) totaled $1,075,740 in tax from 725 temporary vendors, while the southern Black Hills (Rapid City, Custer, Hill City and Keystone) had 188 temporary vendors collect $363,104 in tax collected.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation vehicle count was down 8% over the 5-year average.