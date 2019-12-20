State releases fiscal year 2019 financial report

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota finished fiscal year 2016 with a combined $189.1 million in the budget reserve and General Replacement Fund, according to the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) released today by the state.
The reserve money is one of the highlights from the annual report, a news release from Governor Kristi’s Noem’s office said.
Other highlights include a total net worth of $7 billion which is an increase of $188.6 million and an AAA public issuer rating from Standard & Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s. The AAA rating is the highest possible rating.
Net worth is a measure of assets versus liabilities. The AAA rating relates to credit and the state’s ability to pay back any bonds or other debt. Both are measures of financial stability.
Click here to read the full CAFR report.