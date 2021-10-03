State record broken at Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in

Participants at the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm. Photo Courtesy Cassandra Swanson

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-in at Riverview Christmas Tree Farm brought in a record-breaking pumpkin on Saturday.

Greg Kurkowski of Watertown, South Dakota won the title this year with a 1,823 pound pumpkin, breaking the state record set by Kevin Marsh of Tea in 2010 with a 1,674 pound win.

Greg Kurkowski with his 1,823 pound pumpkin

The annual contest brings in growers from across the region and a variety gourds, including the “Green Giant” squash grown by Tamra and Larry Ziems of Ewing, Nebraska. The squash set the Nebraska record at 696 pounds.

Riverview Tree Farm is open Sunday, October 3 and is hosting a pumpkin festival October 9 and 10.