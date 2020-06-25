State provides update on Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota provided an update on the Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park early Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, the state said the fire is still active between Hwy 16A and Center Lake. The fire is estimated to be 60 acres and 25% contained.

On Wednesday night, the fire was estimated at 150 acres.

There are 117 firefighters on scene along with two Type 1 Helicopters and one airplane to fight the fire. A forecast of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in the area at 5 p.m.

It started on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m. and the cause remains under investigation.

Custer State Park remains open but the Grace Coolidge Walk-In Fishing Area as well as Center Lake beach and lake access are closed for bucket usage for helicopters.

