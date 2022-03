BON HOMME COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A state prison guard has pleaded not guilty to charges of making terroristic threats and domestic assault.

Twenty-nine-year-old Christopher Taylor appeared in the Bon Homme County court Tuesday.

Court papers say he was involved an altercation with his girlfriend at the home they shared in Springfield.

He also reportedly threatened to harm a man and set fire to his house with the children inside.

His next court date is in about two weeks.