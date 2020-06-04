State preparing for long term impacts on the economy

While South Dakota did not close businesses when COVID-19 hit, the state is still preparing for long term impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem said while the sales tax revenue is down, it’s only 0.3% less than the revised legislative figure of $4.4 million.

However, the state is seeing a big impact in other areas of funding.

“The tourism tax revenues for example that flow directly into the Department of Tourism to fund their operations are down 3.1% year to date. Compared to last year, those numbers are down approximately 70%.”

The governor also said the gas tax revenue is down more than 14% compared to last year.