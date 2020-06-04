Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 87 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 64; Active cases at 1020
Live Now
WATCH live at 7 p.m.: ⚾Lennox vs. Beresford

State preparing for long term impacts on the economy

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

While South Dakota did not close businesses when COVID-19 hit, the state is still preparing for long term impacts of the pandemic on the economy.

Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem said while the sales tax revenue is down, it’s only 0.3% less than the revised legislative figure of $4.4 million.

However, the state is seeing a big impact in other areas of funding.

“The tourism tax revenues for example that flow directly into the Department of Tourism to fund their operations are down 3.1% year to date. Compared to last year, those numbers are down approximately 70%.”

The governor also said the gas tax revenue is down more than 14% compared to last year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests