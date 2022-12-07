SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman for the South Dakota Department of Corrections told KELOLAND News the State Penitentiary is dealing with issues of fluctuating water temperatures.

In an email to KELOLAND News, Michael Winder said allegations of long-term hot water issues at the State Penitentiary are false. KELOLAND News has received nearly a dozen tipline concerns regarding hot water at the state prison in Sioux Falls in the past month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“There have been some issues with fluctuating temperatures and we are addressing these,” Winder said in an email. “We look forward to working with the legislature to secure funding to move forward with a modern state penitentiary.”

In her budget address Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem recommended $341.6 million to support replacing the State Penitentiary.

A budget memo on the men’s prison facility says the funding will start the first phase of the project, which includes buying land in the Sioux Falls area and contracting for planning and design.

“One-time funding of $25.4 million in general funds and $26.6 million from the Incarceration Construction Fund will be used to fund the first phase of the project,” the budget memo states.

A legislature study committee looked into the issue of regional jails and the state correctional systems. In September, lawmakers supported the idea of providing state loans and grants to counties for regional jails but isn’t sure about allowing a county-jail sales tax.