State pen warden and deputy warden terminated

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has announced more changes regarding the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

The governor announced Thursday morning that State Penitentiary Warden Darin Young and Deputy Warden Jennifer Dreiske have been terminated.

The firings come after an internal review conducted by the South Dakota Bureau of Human Resources. The review was prepared following an anonymous complaint. The complaint includes allegations of sexual harassment, nepotism, poor pay and bad equipment.

Deputy Secretary Doug Clark has stepped in as acting warden until an interim can be named.

Director of Pheasantland Industries Stefany Bawek has also been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation continues to be ongoing.