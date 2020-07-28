State patrol says charge pending in fatal July 21 crash near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Bradley Winter, 70, of Hot Springs was killed in a July 21 motorcycle and truck crash on U.S. Highway 385 about 10 miles south of Custer, the South Dakota State Patrol said.

A Freightliner truck driven by Thomas Breen, 64, of Custer was attempting to pass the motorcycle when the motorcycle began a left hand turn into an approach, according to the state patrol.

Winter was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, the state patrol said. He was wearing a helmet, the state patrol said.

The state patrol said a charge is pending against the driver of the Freightliner truck