State parks preparing for busy Fourth of July weekend

We are still a few days away from the Fourth of July weekend, but some campers are taking in the outdoors early.

“Generally this is the busiest weekend or week of the year for the parks,” district park supervisor Jason Baumann said. “It’s kind of the height of the vacation season. A lot of people are looking to recreate. This year, like all the other years, all the parks are very busy, because of the pandemic all the parks have been really busy this year.”

A lot of people are looking to get out and enjoy all the parks have to offer.

“I think we’ve done it all,” Janice Gilbert said. “We went hiking and biking, fishing, swimming.”

“We went to the park,” Janice’s son Dawson said.

“There’s four parks, we discovered them all,” Janice said.

Kevin Kessler wasn’t able to get a park reservation for the Fourth of July, but still wanted to get outdoors.

“The weekdays like this, there’s a lot of availability in the campground and that’s why we’re out here during the week as opposed to the weekend just because it’s what was available, so we’re taking advantage of it,” he said.

As for Jay Merrigan, the pandemic was a big part in his decision to buy an RV for this summer.

“Last summer, my girlfriend and I, we’re teachers, we did a lot of travel—plane flight,” he said. “This year, just being a little nervous with that still, we embarked to get a little motor home and we can still do some traveling. Maybe not the great distance, but a different way to just have some adventures.”

All 136 sites, the cabins and lodge are booked for the Fourth of July weekend.

Park check-in is a little different this year to limit contact between park staff and visitors. As long as campers have their reservation and a park sticker, they can go right to their spot without stopping at the park office.