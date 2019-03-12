Local News

State Officials Urging Public To Prepare For Midweek Storm

By:

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 05:41 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 12, 2019 06:41 AM CDT

While Sioux Falls will get rain, other parts of the state are bracing for a lot of snow.

State officials are urge people to make preparations now. Those staying at home are encouraged to make sure they have enough supplies on hand, including needed medication.

Wednesday and Thursday are also expected to be heavy traffic days with many people attending state high school basketball tournaments.

State Department of Public Safety says people should start to adjust their travel plans now.

