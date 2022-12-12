SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state.

The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. The major winter storm is expected to impact the entirety of KELOLAND through the middle of the week.

A decision on whether to close offices Wednesday will be made on Tuesday. The release also encourages South Dakotans to stay at home on Tuesday if possible.