SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mayor of Sioux Falls will deliver his State of the City address Wednesday morning.

If Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken had to use one word to describe the state of the city right now, he’d say optimistic.

“I also feel that at the same token there are challenges to address with a growing community as a community that gets more diverse, that’s growing quicker than it ever has before. There’s opportunities, but there’s challenges that come along with that,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

In January, the city announced its estimated population had surpassed 200,000, with an increase of nearly 6,800 people over the past year.

Some of the things the mayor plans on covering Wednesday include infrastructure and public safety.

“In my opinion, public safety and infrastructure are often the two most important things to the taxpayer. They want their water to turn on, they want their toilets to flush, they want their roads to be good, and they want to feel safe,” TenHaken said.

Other topics will include how the city is handling the housing crunch, and programs for kids.

TenHaken is up for re-election this spring.

Taneeza Islam and David Zokaites are challenging him for the position of mayor.

KELOLAND News will hold a debate with the candidates on April 5th starting at 8:00 PM CT.

The election is set for April 12th.