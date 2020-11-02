State of South Dakota: AG Ravnsborg distracted in deadly crash

We are getting a better but still incomplete picture of the deadly crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who hit and killed Joe Boever in September. State officials released the crash report on Monday.

“There are a few remaining things that still need to be done, much of the investigation is complete,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said.

The seven page crash report includes a diagram of the deadly collision. The report says the victim was walking on the shoulder of the road with a light.

“The investigation shows that [Ravnsborg] was distracted, entered the north shoulder of US Highway 14 and struck Mr. Boever with his vehicle,” said Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. “The crash resulted in the death of Mr. Boever. The type or types of distraction are still under investigation, and I will not be able to provide further details on those at this time.”

Price said Ravnsborg was alone in the car. The state has released a photo from three days after the crash.

“We are still waiting the final autopsy report from the Ramsey County coroner’s office, we are also awaiting toxicology reports that are still coming,” Price said. “We’re still waiting for some of the reports of the final investigative things that are being taken place such as forensic examinations.”

Noem held back on assessing the deadly crash.

“Although much of what we have is completed now and has been turned over to the state’s attorney when those final details come in,” Noem said. “She will be making those decisions with her team on what charges would be appropriate or not.”