SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we’ve told you all week, this winter storm system is a big one affecting every region of KELOLAND.

As you’re about to see though, some areas got a lot more snow than others and we’re not done yet.

Let’s start in the east where the Sioux Falls area continues to just get light snow, but that’s on top of more than a quarter inch of ice that fell in the form of freezing rain Monday night into yesterday.

In Mitchell, there are frozen ears at the World’s Only Corn Palace as the snow continues to come down there.

Look at the conditions as we travel farther west down I-90 that remains closed from Chamberlain to the Wyoming border.

Visibility is a big problem right now in Chamberlain and also in the Pierre area that got between 9 and 10 inches of snow and it’s still accumulating.

Now to the deep stuff.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s office tweeted this out reminding people to not travel on rural roads, because there are limited resources to rescue stranded motorists right now.

They say some drifts are taller than their deputies.

In Deadwood, the snow continues to pile up. The area has already received two feet of snow in the past 48 hours and it’s still falling.

All bets are off when it’s going to stop, because forecasters say Deadwood could easily wind up with over three feet of snow.

Just up the road near Lead, Terry Peak ski resort loves the snow, but is closed today as the wind continues to blow in that area as well.

And look at Keetah in Belle Fourche.

She doesn’t seem to mind the snow, but pretty sure she thinks it’s a long ways out til the dog days of summer.