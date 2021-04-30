State of City to include a look at what’s next for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will deliver his State of the City on Monday from the State Theater.

He says there will be a lot of topics discussed in his address from juvenile crime to housing and the city’s workforce. He will also take a look at where the city sits following the pandemic year.

“This is the time of year when I get to give a chance to take a look back on where we’ve come the past year, which will be a very interesting address because of the past year, but also a chance to kind of look forward on what sort of things we’re hoping to accomplish and tackle in the year ahead,” TenHaken said.

We will livestream the State of City address at 1 p.m. Monday on KELOLAND.com and My UTV.