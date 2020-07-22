State medical association urges S.D. public schools to require face coverings for upcoming school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Medical Association urges all South Dakota public schools to require face coverings during the 2020-2021 school year.

The SDSMA joins the CDC in calling for all Americans to wear a face covering to prevent COVID-19 spread, a news release from the organization today said.

“A recent piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reviewed the latest science and affirms that cloth face coverings are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities,” the release said.

President Benjamin C. Aaker, MD, writing on behalf of the association’s nearly 2,000 members, sent a letter on Tuesday, July 21, to school board presidents at each public school in South Dakota, urging them to require face coverings for the 2020-21 school year.

“It is important for everyone who will be in school buildings to wear face coverings this fall,” Aaker said in the news release. “As discussions continue over how our schools can safely open during the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring educators, staff and students to wear face coverings is an effective way to keep everyone safe.”