State legislators react to Noem’s budget address

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Following Governor Noem’s budget address Tuesday, KELOLAND News got reaction from state legislators.

“I was really pleased to hear the investment in teachers and health care workers, and I think a lot of people are going to be really happy about that, and state employees,” said Rep. Jess Olson (R).

“I was actually very impressed and pleased with the actions we’re going to be taking to help the people of South Dakota,” said Rep. Linda Duba (D).

Duba elaborated on that point, and Olson highlighted money for water.