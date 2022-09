SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dawson Overweg was the driver of the four-wheeler who died in a September 16 crash one mile east of Stickney at the Intersection of Main Street and 389th Avenue, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said.

Overweg, 15, of Stickney slid around the corner into the path of a 2004 Peterbilt semi-truck, the Highway Patrol said. He was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:12 p.m.