SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly one year after the legalization of medical marijuana, and 7 months after the first cards were issued, the state of South Dakota has now surpassed 1,000 cards, with 1,121 patients now registered.

This is not only a milestone for the state cannabis program, but also for a private company called MyMarijuanaCards (MMC), which specializes in assisting patients with getting their certification.

Out of the 1,121 patients registered by the state, nearly 700 were certified through MMC.

“We congratulate everyone in the medical cannabis community whose proactive efforts had led us to this monumental day for South Dakota,” said Molefi “Moe” Branson, founder of MyMarijuanaCards.com.

“We are honored that so many South Dakota patients have trusted MyMarijuanaCards.com in their journey to obtain a State-issued medical cannabis card,” Branson continued. “While the State reaching the 1,000th card milestone is important to recognize – especially those champions who advocated for the law, we are working to do even more for patients by offering educational resources through our website and holding more certification clinics so that those who need a card for a qualifying medical condition can be seen by a State-authorized physician in their area”

While the 1,121 patients certified by the state is no small number, it is dwarfed by the Tribal system run by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, who as of June 15 has distributed 10,757 medical cannabis cards.