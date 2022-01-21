State health department reports two new flu deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were two new flu deaths reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

According to the DOH, the two deaths were in Davison and Pennington Counties, bringing the 2021-22 flu season death toll to four.

Flu activity is considered at “widespread” level throughout the state and 922 new confirmed cases were reported. There’s been 5,755 confirmed flu cases this year.

Chart from South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 15 new flu-associated hospitalizations last week and there has been 114 hospitalizations this flu season.

The 2020-21 flu season had 71 cases, seven hospitalizations and two deaths.

South Dakota’s flu season typically peaks in February.