State government offices opening at 1 p.m. in 46 counties

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cleanup from a long weekend winter storm will delay the start of state government offices in 46 South Dakota counties.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced an order for state government executive branch offices to open at 1 p.m. Monday. The counties announced are: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davidson, Day, Dewey, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshal, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd and Walworth.

All other counties are opening at regular time.

The announcement also said State Department of Transportation snow plow crews continue to work to clear highways.

At of 7 a.m. Monday morning, Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City AND Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown into North Dakota. Also, no travel is advised for much of central, east central, and northern KELOLAND.

