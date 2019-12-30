1  of  82
State government offices opening at 1 p.m. in 46 counties

Local News

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Cleanup from a long weekend winter storm will delay the start of state government offices in 46 South Dakota counties. 

Gov. Kristi Noem announced an order for state government executive branch offices to open at 1 p.m. Monday. The counties announced are: Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Codington, Corson, Davidson, Day, Dewey, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lyman, Marshal, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Tripp, Todd and Walworth.

All other counties are opening at regular time. 

The announcement also said State Department of Transportation snow plow crews continue to work to clear highways.

At of 7 a.m. Monday morning, Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City AND Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown into North Dakota. Also, no travel is advised for much of central, east central, and northern KELOLAND.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Weather Resources

