PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Certain state government executive branch offices will be closed Friday, March 31 because of upcoming winter storms which will include freezing rain, snow and high winds, according to Governor Kristi Noem.

Those state executive branch offices that will be closed all day Friday include: Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Corson, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant, Hamlin, Hand, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Marshall, McPherson, Potter, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Sully, and Walworth Counties. State employees will be working remotely.

South Dakotans should be prepared to stay home. If you must travel contact sd511.org for road conditions.