State fixes errors on new security signs

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Revised signs are now in place outside the State Capitol alerting visitors to new security measures.

The first version of the signs left off some important information: a sentence explaining the items listed aren’t allowed.

When alerted to the issue on Monday, a state official said corrected signs would be in place by the evening.

South Dakota Capitol security, round two: These are the new-new signs that replaced the new signs that had gone up and came down again Monday because they didn’t say the items were prohibited and had other problems. #KeloNews pic.twitter.com/jaAppkszk9 — KELO Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) January 15, 2020

Visitors must now enter through a security screening room at the Capitol’s north entrance. The Bureau of Administration website says signage in place will let visitors know what to do and let them know about items not allowed in the Capitol.