BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Around 2,500 FFA members are gathered in Brookings for the 94th annual South Dakota State FFA Convention. They’re participating in a variety of activities and meeting other students from across the state.

A sea of blue corduroy jackets can be seen across campus at South Dakota State University,

The FFA state convention is back in Brookings for the first time since 2019.

“There’s just something about being in Brookings that makes it even more special, I think it just makes it feel like after everything that we went through, we still have FFA and its still here. We are back doing what we love to do,” said Tessa Erdmann, State FFA President.

“It is super exciting to be back in Brookings, being able to have kids explore campus, where they may potentially go to school in the future, be able to utilize those university facilities and learn more about South Dakota agriculture just from networking with industry sponsors, other members, advisors and people from across the state,” said Hadley Stiefvater, State FFA Secretary.

In addition to career development and workshops, the convention gives FFA members a chance to build friendships with other students from chapters.

“Seeing over 2,000 blue jackets together, wherever it may be across campus or in frost arena it just really unites everyone and makes you feel like wow there are so many others out there that are like me and it just shows what a difference FFA can make,” said Trinity Peterson, State FFA Sentinel.

Coming together to celebrate their passion for agriculture and the organization.

“Being able to connect with those other students and make new friends as well as using opportunities that those provide for business and industry visits, and getting a real life experience before becoming an adult,” said Stiefvater.