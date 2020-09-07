State Fair wrapping up in Huron

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair wraps up Monday on a chilly day in Huron.

Organizers say the state fair brought in fairgoers from across the country. Fair Manager Peggy Besch says the event exceeded her expectations. She says she ran into a lot of visitors just happy to be out of their homes and spending time together.

“Success needs to be measure on making memories. Watching those kids who’ve worked with that cow or that sheep or that goat all year long in the show ring,” Besch said.

Besch says the state fair was much slower-paced this year for her staff. It gave them a lot of extra time to greet fairgoers and talk with vendors.