HURON, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota State Fair wrapped up Monday in Huron and organizers and people who attended say it all went smoothly.

Whether there for rides, concerts, food or agriculture-related activities, a lot of people made their way to Huron for the fair.



“People have come to look for a really great fair experience and we’ve been able to deliver them that,” state fair assistant manager Candi Briley said.



Despite rainfall putting a damper on one of the days of the fair last year, organizers say the weather was perfect throughout the entire event this year. Briley says they saw some great crowds.



“We definitely look forward to working the next couple of weeks and putting together numbers and seeing what that final number is. But at the end of the day, we’re focused on celebrating agriculture and youth, and we’ve definitely done that,” Briley said.



Even though Lady A cancelled their tour, fair officials were able to find a replacement for Sunday night’s grandstand entertainment.



“We were able to pull in The Band Perry with special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block. And we just had really great crowds last night, and people were excited to see their energy. And they definitely brought it,” Briley said.



Ashley Armstrong was enjoying the fair with family this weekend.



“We love the fair. Every day of the fair is exciting. Monday, it’s the last day of the fair so we try to get out here and kind of wind down the weekend with some last-minute rides,” Ashley Armstrong said.



And the kids had their favorite parts of the fair, too.



“The rides and the food,” Kutter Armstrong said.



“I went to the concert last night,” Kinsley Armstrong said.



“My class won a prize for best writing,” Kennisyn Armstrong said.

Monday was “Avera Farm and Ranch Support Day” at the fair, too.