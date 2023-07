HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair just received a big donation for the SHED.

The Women In Network Growing Stronger Foundation awarded a $30,000 grant to the project.

The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.

The educational center will also help people learn about the sheep industry.

The fundraising goal is $3 million.

A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during next year’s fair.