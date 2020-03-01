State DOJ shares updates on criminal cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEL0) — The Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Dakota has released updates on several cases in the state.

Joseph Dallas Spotted Horse, 61 of McLaughlin pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21 to abusive sexual contact of a child and sexual contact.

The indictment alleges that in August of 2015 engaged in sexual contact with a child under 12 years old. He is in custody and a trial date is pending.

A former Watertown woman, Marilyn Ruth Holley, 40, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 25 to charges of theft of government funds, false statement, concealment of information from SSI program and misuse by a representative payee.

The indictment alleges that between Nov. 19, 2015, and April 1, 2019, Holley embezzled, stole or purloined Title XVI benefits made to minor child for whom Holley was a representative payee.

On April 5, 2016, Holley falsely claimed a minor child lived in her home, the indictment alleges. Holley also did not disclose the minor child was not in her home so should continue to get Title XVI benefit and use them for herself from Nov. 15, 2015 and April 1, 2019, the indictment alleges.

Holley was released on bond. A trial date has not been set.

Jamie E. Oliver, also known as Jamie E. Decory, 34, of Rosebud, pleaded not guilty on Feb. 26 to assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer and influencing a federal officer by threat.

Oliver threatened to murder a law enforcement officer and forcibly assaulted, opposed, impeded, intimidated and interfered with the officer on Oct. 6, the indictment alleges.

Oliver was released on bond. A trial date has not been set.

Nicholas Otter Robe, 20, of Pine Ridge, was sentenced on Feb. 25 on a charge of third degree burglary. Otter Robe was sentenced to five years of probation and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and to pay $40,700 in restitution.

Otter Robe extensively damaged two vehicles on June 2, 2018, at the Pine Ridge School, the U.S. Attorney’s news release said. Otter Robe also broke into the school and caused more than $40,700 in damage, the news release said.

A Washington man pleaded not guilty on Feb. 21 to a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Johnathan Bravo Barrera, 25, of Bridgeport, Washington, on Oct. 23 unlawfully possessed two firearms in Corson County which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce and foreign commerce, the indictment alleges. Bravo Barrera was released on bond. A trial date has not been set.