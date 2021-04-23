State, city leaders show support for mayors ‘100 miles in 100 days’ challenge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event that began during the pandemic is becoming a city tradition.

Friday Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken kicked off his 100 mile challenge. State and local leaders laced up their running shoes to show their support.

“How this works is this, the next hundred days we need you to put in miles, put them on your bike, use your legs, walk, run, unicycle. I don’t care how you do it,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

“There’s not a better time for us to get outside, get active. Spend time with people that we love and enjoy the outdoors and get healthy,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

“Especially now it was pointed out this beautiful weather, time to get out and enjoy fellowship with friends but most importantly just do what you can to stay fit,” Senator John Thune said.

There’s no limit on how many miles you cover as long as you reach a minimum of one-hundred miles. Those taking part will also be eligible for prizes.