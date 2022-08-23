SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Dennis Daugaard signed the creation of the four-member board into law in 2017.

Sponsors wanted an avenue for South Dakotans to bring concerns about potential wrongdoing, government fraud, and conflicts of interest in state government. The original legislation had more teeth, but amendments by republicans scaled back the board’s authority. For instance, instead of covering all state workers, amendments offered by lawmakers restrained the board’s oversight of the executive branch and statewide office holders; Amendments also eliminated an option to refer cases to local prosecutors instead of the governor or attorney general. And the rules governing the board force them to do most of their work in secret.

The primary sponsor of the 2017 bill was former state representative Karen Soli.

She spoke with us by phone today and told us the board is supposed to work in private to prevent frivolous complaints. The only reason we know Governor Noem is involved is because the former attorney general released that information. Noem is facing complaints that she may have used a state airplane to fly to out-of-state political events and that she interfered when the state rejected her daughter’s application for an appraiser’s license. State Senator Reynold Nesiba called for an investigation into Noem’s use of the state airplanes.

“My understanding is the Government Accountability Board has kicked that back to the Attorney General’s office,” said Nesiba. “And I’m not sure the Attorney General has the resources or the independence actually to be able to investigate this, so I did see earlier today that a bipartisan group of legislators have called for an independent prosecutor to take a look at this.”

Nesiba says lawmakers may need to look at removing some of the constraints on the Accountability Board allowing the former judges a chance to use their better judgment.

In the past, Noem had defended her travel to out-of-state political events as part of her role as an “ambassador for the state of South Dakota.”