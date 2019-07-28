State A swim meet athletes share why they have a passion for swimming

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over 400 athletes between the ages of five and nineteen are competing at the State A Swim Championship this weekend.

“Today I’m swimming the four hundred free, hundred backstroke, hundred backstroke and fifty fly,” swimmer Greyson said.

“I swam today the hundred backstroke, hundred breast stroke a two hundred freestyle relay,” swimmer Kenzie said.

“Today I’m swimming the hundred breast stroke, and that’s it,” swimmer Hudson said.

411 other swimmers just like Greyson, Kenzie and Hudson came from all over the state this weekend to compete in the State A Swim Championships. Each athlete raced to prove themselves in events from the breast and back stroke to the relays and fly’s.

“I like watching all the swimmers achieve their goals. It’s amazing to see what somebody started out in November and now it’s July. To see what they’ve done over the course of time,” Liz Willis, Assistant Coach for GREAT Swimming in Rapid City said.

While each athlete was competing to be the state overall champion in their event or for other individual and team awards, some athletes say swimming is more than just a competition.

What do you like best about swimming?

“I like that it’s not about you. It’s about the team. And it’s more of a team sport than it is an individual sport,” Greyson said.

“Hanging out with my friends and going to practices,” Kenzie said.

“I really like breast stroke and that you can race and be competitive and it’s really a team sport,” Hudson said.

Even though this weekend’s meet showed off the skills of athletes from different places and of different ages, there’s something in common…

They love swimming.

You can visit the South Dakota swimming website for more information on the sport, like next season’s schedule and a list of camps and clinics.