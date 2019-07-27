State A Swim Championship making a splash at Midco Aquatic Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Midco Aquatic Center is splashing with excitement this weekend for the State A Swim Championships.

Over 400 athletes ranging in age from five to nineteen took to the blocks in Sioux Falls to try and claim a title of overall state champion.

From back and breast strokes to relays and fly’s, these athletes are doing it all this weekend. While all of them have their eyes on the championship or other awards at the meet, for Greyson and Hudson, there are other things to get excited about as well.

“The swimmer hospitality room where you can get free food, it’s great stuff. I really like the hospitality tent, but probably my favorite part was the hundred breast stroke,” swimmers Greyson and Hudson said.

You’ll hear from Greyson and Hudson, as well as other athletes about their favorite sport coming up tonight on KELOLAND Weekend news at 10 p.m.