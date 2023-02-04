SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that helps people network, grow and launch their businesses has a new home.

Startup Sioux Falls used to be located on the Southeast Tech Campus.

The old Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Building on Phillips Avenue has a new purpose.

Startup Sioux Falls President Brienne Maner says people may remember the inside of the building looking more like a traditional office space.

“Where there were the drop ceilings, the fluorescent lighting, lots of different offices and cubes. Basically, what we did for the most part was we opened it up,” Startup Sioux Falls president Brienne Maner said.

Now it’s a co-working space for entrepreneurs and business owners.

Shannon Ward is the founder of Solutions by Shannon.

She’s also working on launching Thrive 605.

She’s using this space to get some work done.

“It’s great to go to community spaces like coffee shops, but coming here I know the other people working here are so intentional, being in this space for a reason, which is to do business, to to just chit chat,” Ward said.

Ward has what’s called a hot desk membership.

“That’s an individual that wants a place they can go plug in throughout the day and get a little bit of work done, but they don’t necessarily need a dedicated space to work,” Maner said.

Startup Sioux Falls offers other options too, including the dedicated desk membership for someone who wants their own space on a regular basis.

The resources are all meant to help empower local entrepreneurs.

“We want to give them the tools that they need and we want to hold them accountable to their goals that they’re setting for each other, so they’re not just staying here for five years and feeling comfortable. We want to make them uncomfortable to a point where they’re moving forward with their goals and their dreams,” Maner said.

Other features of the new space include office equipment and a meeting room.

Startup Sioux Falls had a soft opening this past week.