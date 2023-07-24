RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Elevate Rapid City is teaming up with the world’s largest software company to help local start-ups… and that’s not all.

Microsoft selected Elevate Rapid City for its new TechSpark Program.

“We’re able to work with them and were selected to have this opportunity to expand technology. And outreach for technology for start-ups and for existing companies in the area,” Senior Economic Development Director Lori Frederick said.

Elevate will gather the resources so that the program can take off in the Black Hills.

“And then after I’ve introduced those concepts to them we discuss those concepts and expand on them. Figure out how they will apply to us in this regional area and we can then redistribute that augmented knowledge to even more entrepreneurs in the area,” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Manager Dillon Matuska said.

While Elevate will be working alongside start-up companies and entrepreneurs to help get them going, they are also going to be working with current businesses to help get them set up for success through technology.

This opportunity and the benefits that come with it will have an impact beyond city limits.

“So this grant and what we’re looking at is the assistance throughout the Black Hills region. We work a lot with Rapid City but obviously, there’s a lot of companies and technology and that type of thing that can be valuable for all companies. So we are looking at this in a Black Hills region,” Frederick said.

“So the goal of this is to create an environment of innovative entrepreneurship that boosts the local economy and provides high-paying jobs which then leads into other beneficial factors for the local economy and local population,” Matuska said.

If you would like to learn more about this program, you can learn more here.