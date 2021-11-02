Start Up Sioux Falls money will help current local businesses and those just starting up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start Up Sioux Falls will use the money to target veterans, women, and those from rural communities and communities of color.

The Community Navigator Pilot Program is part of the White House’s American Rescue Plan. Start Up Sioux Falls Executive Director Brienne Maner says small businesses were hit hard by the pandemic and this money will help those already in business and those starting up.

“We are incredibly thrilled for the opportunity to open doors for people that maybe never would have had the opportunity in the past to help them either start a business, learn about business and connect themselves deep into the roots of the business community here in Sioux Falls and across the state,” Brienne Maner with Start Up Sioux Falls said.

Start Up Sioux Falls was one of 51 organizations chosen from 700 applications.