SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The countdown is on.

The official start of Spring is now one month away. The 2020 Spring Equinox is set for Thursday, March 19.

Despite nearing the end of the winter, highs Wednesday in KELOLAND will be in the teens and colder. Overnight, temperatures will fall below zero in eastern KELOLAND.

However, warmer weather starts Thursday and continues into the weekend. You can get the latest forecast details in the Storm Center Update.