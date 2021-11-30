Staple & Spice Market has everything nice

‘Tis the season for family, festivities, and food—lots of food. Temptations are everywhere, and parties and travel can disrupt daily routines.



What’s more, it all goes on for weeks! You’ll be happy to know that we’ve got an idea for you to stick to your healthy eating plans and share that good food feeling with the help of the Staple & Spice Market in Rapid City.



We recently stopped by to find out what great gift ideas Tammy and Wayne Yanders have for giving the gift of healthy eating this holiday season.

Staple & Spice Market is your first stop in Rapid City for natural groceries, fresh produce baskets, and bulk foods. They offer herbs and spices, coffees and teas, natural vitamins and supplements, essential oils, and health & beauty products. You’ll find Staple & Spice Market in downtown Rapid City at 601 Mount Rushmore Road. You can place your order by phone at 605-343-3900. You can also go online to stapleandspicemarket.com to ask to get put on their email list for special events and educational classes. And don’t forget to like them on Facebook: their handle is @StapleSpiceMarket.

And are you feeling heavy this holiday season? Keeping ourselves grounded and feeling less heavy during the holiday season can sometimes be a challenge. So Staple & Spice Market is hosting a round-table event on Tuesday, December 7th at 6:30 PM Mountain Time. Three speakers will address topics including gratitude and mindset for the holidays, fun stress relief practices and health and nutrition during the holidays. Simply call 605-343-3900 or join them on December 7th at Staple & Spice Market.