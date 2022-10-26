SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Stanley County man is behind bars tonight on over dozens of counts of sexual abuse against children over the course of several years.

Court documents say 44-year-old Donnie Edwards was indicted on 11 sex related charges.

The probable cause affidavit says the crimes involved two children and happened over the course of several years.

Edwards was arrested earlier this month on more than 100 charges of aggravated incest, rape and sexual contact without capability to consent.

Edwards is currently in the Hughes County jail. His bond is set at $250,000 cash only.