Standoff leads to arrest of suspect involved with robbery at Ross Dress For Less

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for a shoplifting turned robbery at Ross Dress For Less last week is has been arrested following a standoff with police.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says they received a Crimestoppers tip over the weekend on one of the three suspects involved in the robbery and were able to get a warrant for the man’s arrest.

Authorities say they received a tip saying that the man may be in a house near 12th and Summit Ave. Tuesday night. Police saw people leaving the house and thought one of the people leaving could be the suspect. The people that left the house got into a vehicle and police decided to follow the vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and the vehicle ended up crashing near 17th Street and Grange Ave. Authorities arrested the two people in the vehicle and learned the suspect in the robbery was still at the house.

SWAT was called to the home and after a nearly two-hour standoff, the suspect, 29-year-old Martine Luiz Moreno, surrendered to police and was arrested.

Authorities were able to secure a warrant for Moreno’s home. Inside the home, police found a small amount of meth and marijuana along with clothing tags from Ross Dress For Less. The gun used in the robbery has not been located.

Moreno is charged with shoplifting, aggravated assault and robbery in the first degree.