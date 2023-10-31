MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement responded to an individual in crisis on Thursday, October 30th at the Rodeway Inn in Mitchell, according to the Mitchell Department of Public Safety.

While the individual was barricaded motel room, law enforcement attempted to contact the person. Officers remained on scene throughout the night to ensure there was no danger to the public.

On Tuesday, October 31st at about 8:50 am., officers determined there was still no immediate threat to the public and vacated the area.

Law enforcement present were Davison County Sheriffs’ office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, Sanborn County Sheriffs’ and Mitchell EMS and the Mitchell Police Department.

No other information is available.