SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.

In honor of the summer solstice on Tuesday, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages everyone to stand up to the darkness of the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is raising awareness and funds by asking people to do what they love in honor of those they love during The Longest Day.

“We have people doing all kinds of fundraisers based on their connection to the disease. If their grandmother loved to bake cookies, some are baking cookies all day or if they loved to run, they’re going to run if the weather holds, so it’s really up to them we call it a DIY fundraiser,” Alzheimer’s Association State Executive Director Leslie Morrow said.

Local businesses are also participating in The Longest Day. The Barrel House is giving back — a day early — donating 10% of sales during its weekly fundraiser.

“It’s too hot to cook anyway, so enjoy the food of The Barrel House and give back to the Alzheimer’s Association at the same time,” Morrow said.

“There’s no way to pick out one so basically that’s why we started doing the Monday night fundraisers just to spread the generosity around to help out as many as we can,” The Barrel House Owner Mark Fonder said.

Owner Mark Fonder says Alzheimer’s touches the lives of many, and people are eager to give back.

“The groups behind it rally up and the families, and I think they know the money is going to a good cause and helping out a charity that’s near and dear to their heart,” Fonder said.

The dollars raised will help support the research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I think one of the most exciting things is that we are very close to using biomarkers to determine if someone has Alzheimer’s in their blood or even through a simple eye test,” Morrow said.

And hopefully one step closer to a cure.

“If they can identify it in your blood, you get to a point where you never experience the symptoms, that we can stop it before the memory loss and all those cognitive changes take place, so that’s what we’re hoping for but still what we’re seeing scientist do right now it’s a very exciting time,” Morrow said.

The Alzheimer’s Association is asking you to wear purple — its signature color — on Tuesday.