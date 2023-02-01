SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PREMIER Center will echo with barking come Saturday as the Sioux Falls Stampede hosts its annual Wiener Dog Races.

The “Herd” is set to become a “Pack” for one night only.

“It’s our biggest game of the year, no question,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

The USHL’s Stampede will lose its name and logo in favor of the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs.

“16th year that we’ve done it and each year we take a little more pride in it trying to make it bigger and better than the year before,” Olander added.

The club will be wearing special Fighting Wiener Dog jerseys that you can win through an online auction.

“Every time we’ve done the wiener dog jerseys it’s been a hit. I feel like this year will be even bigger because of the logo change and a little bit of a fresh look and so far the response has been really positive,” Olander said.

The dollars raised through the auction will benefit Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“They don’t have a big shelter, it’s all individuals that take in these dogs and the money that it raised is going to help cover a lot of the vet costs,” Olander said.

“Our vetting costs were astronomical last year, it was a record year, we were over $150,000 in vet costs so this is a huge fundraiser for us and all that money goes into our medical fund,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue Founder Diane Wade said.

Diane Wade is the founder of Dakota Dachshund Rescue. She says the organization currently has 55 dogs in foster care and that this event does nothing but help the cause.

“We get a lot of interest, a lot of foster homes signed up that night, volunteers with the group, as well as a lot of adoption applications to get some of these pups into a forever home of their own,” Wade said.

And the hockey team is happy to do its part.

“Learning more about what they do is pretty special and makes us feel good about being able to put something like this on,” Olander said.

The Fighting Wiener Dogs play Des Moines on Saturday.

The puck drops at 6:05 p.m., and don’t miss the wiener dog parade at 5:50 on the ice.