SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls Stampede will hit the ice this weekend to raise awareness about an important topic.

Angela Drake has made it a mission to raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention.

Her daughter Brittany took her own life in 2016.

Drake then created Fight Like a Ninja to honor her daughter and share her story.

“It has grown into an army of people gathering around to support this very important mission,” the founder of Fight Like a Ninja, Angela Drake said. “Brittany was a goalie, she played for several years, she was teeny tiny and super quick, hence the nickname Ninja.”

Now, this weekend she wants to break the ice with a conversation about mental health at Sunday’s Stampede hockey game.

“During the game you’re going to see some PSAs from some of the players, you will see warm-ups with our Fight Like a Ninja jerseys,” Drake said.

You will be able to bid on the jerseys, and money from each ticket sold will be donated to the organization.

“All the money will go back to Fight Like a Ninja and their scholarship fund and all the other things Angela has planned,” president and CEO of Stampede, Jim Olander said.

Spreading an important message on and off the ice.

“If we can bring some awareness to that, whether it’s warning signs, or kids to know there is someone they can reach out to and talk to,” Olander said.

“Coming to the Fight Like a Ninja Stampede game will allow people to stir up that conversation and we will direct you to our website which will explain how to start that conversation because it came to be a tough conversation to start,” Drake said.

The game is this Sunday at 4:00. If you’d like to purchase a ticket, click here.