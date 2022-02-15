SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wins have been tough to come by since the start of 2022 for the Sioux Falls Stampede, but a near capacity crowd will pack the PREMIER Center for the team’s longest, and shortest, promotion of the season.

Dozens of dachshunds will step onto the ice for Saturday’s 15th annual Wiener Dog Races.

“I think we maybe had 20 dogs that first year and one dog ran, that was the only one,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

Now, a majority of the 40 dogs make a mad dash for the finish line, with fans cheering them on every small step of the way.

“It’s amazing to think that we’re celebrating 15 years of this, would’ve never imagined that it would’ve grown to a 10,000 fan night,” Olander said.

And for one night only the Stampede become the Sioux Falls Fighting Wiener Dogs.

“Since we’ve been the Fighting Wiener Dogs we’re undefeated, so we have some pressure going into the game,” Olander said.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these Fighting Wiener Dogs jerseys with proceeds benefiting the Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“Gives us a lot of exposure in the community for people that don’t know about rescues and adoptable dogs and the fact that we vet everybody before they’re adopted out,” Dakota Dachshund Rescue Founder Diane Wade said.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue founder Diane Wade says the dogs receive everything from blood and dental work to shots and surgery.

“Last year alone our vetting costs were over $92,000 and we don’t turn dogs away or refuse to do surgeries on them, we do fundraising,” Wade said.

They hope to raise at least $5,000 and some awareness.

“The shelters and rescues are all pretty full right now, so finding adoptive homes instead of people buying puppies at a pet store we hope that they’ll look at some of the dogs in shelters or in the rescue groups,” Wade said.

“We’re playing a small part in being able to help this volunteer based rescue program, certainly makes the night that much more special and makes us feel good about what we can do to help contribute,” Olander said.

The races will be held during the first and second intermissions of Saturday’s game against Omaha. The puck drops at 6:05.

