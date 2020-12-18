Stampede set to host Ugly Sweater Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Stampede returns to the ice Saturday, hosting Waterloo and Ugly Sweater night. But, this event is about more than poor fashion choices.

One night a year, the Stampede exchanges its standard jerseys for something more festive.

“It’s been a fun tradition, it’s been a great fundraiser for the Salvation Army, and fans have really come to enjoy it,” Stampede President Jim Olander said.

This year’s design is no exception.

“A very festive look with green and candy canes, trees, and the Stampede logos, so it just makes for a fun night,” Olander said.

25 game worn jerseys will be up for auction with proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

“It’s important for us to give back to the community, I think this year more than others with everything going on with the pandemic,” Olander said.

The ugly sweaters normally raise more than $10,000. A year ago, that money helped feed and buy holiday gifts for 700 families.

“This year, their need is well over 1,000, so it’s certainly increased and know that we can play a part in that and helping them means a lot. We just want to do our part to try and help the community and help out a great organization like the Salvation Army,” Olander said.

If you’re unable to attend Saturday’s game, you can still participate in the auction. The Stampede has teamed up with DASH auctions, allowing fans to bid online starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“You can place your bids and the nice thing is it’ll notify you if somebody has outbid you, so you can keep track and get a chance to put your final bid in,” Olander said.

Fans are also encouraged to wear an ugly Christmas sweater.

“We’ve got prizes for the top three finalists, so we’re still going to have fun, we’re not going to end those types of traditions, so dust off the ugly sweaters and bring them out on Saturday night,” Olander said.